Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.69 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Nasdaq by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 34.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $178.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.38. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.80.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

