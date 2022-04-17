Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,107 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $12,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,690,129,000 after purchasing an additional 436,234 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 842,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,692,000 after purchasing an additional 422,279 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 294.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,113,000 after purchasing an additional 285,091 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,192,000 after acquiring an additional 230,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 360,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,910,000 after acquiring an additional 201,042 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $138.96 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.07 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.59%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.50 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.42.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

