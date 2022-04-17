Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,818 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Centene were worth $13,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 100.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC opened at $86.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $89.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.31.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

