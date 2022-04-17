Arizona State Retirement System Sells 378 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $10,473,539.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $491.43 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.16 and a 1-year high of $529.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.13.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $503.09.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

