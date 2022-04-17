Arizona State Retirement System Sells 539 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after acquiring an additional 947,858 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,191,000 after acquiring an additional 417,705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,231,000 after acquiring an additional 230,320 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,858,000 after acquiring an additional 226,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $415.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.20. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.77 and a 12-month high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

