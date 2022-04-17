Ark 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.31 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. During the last week, Ark has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00002565 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $141.42 million and $5.31 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 136,439,731 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

