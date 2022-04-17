AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a £115 ($149.86) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a £105 ($136.83) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($143.34) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($149.86) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a £105 ($136.83) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.31) to £120 ($156.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of £103.05 ($134.29).

Shares of LON AZN opened at £105.36 ($137.29) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 7,237 ($94.31) and a 1-year high of £110 ($143.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9,477.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,947.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £163.25 billion and a PE ratio of 1,727.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a GBX 145.30 ($1.89) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.97%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

