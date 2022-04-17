Atria Investments LLC Acquires 22,851 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,851 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.57. 79,032,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,946,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.