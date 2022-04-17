Atria Investments LLC Acquires 2,503 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,201 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its stake in Walmart by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its stake in Walmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

WMT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.08. 7,453,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,643,743. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $158.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

