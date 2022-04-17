Atria Investments LLC Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 72.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in American Tower by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Tower from €295.00 ($320.65) to €284.00 ($308.70) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $255.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,312,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,558. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $116.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

