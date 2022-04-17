Atria Investments LLC Sells 1,072 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $14,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHW stock traded down $5.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,418. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $233.32 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.67.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.42.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

