Atria Investments LLC Sells 3,629 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,138,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,734,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.20. 2,213,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,845. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.85 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.70 and a 200-day moving average of $221.40.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

