Atria Investments LLC Sells 4,086 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 40,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.27.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.60. 1,102,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.09. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.85 and a 12 month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

