Atria Investments LLC Sells 812 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.09. 268,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,338. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.88. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.13 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

