AXPR (AXPR) Market Capitalization Tops $2.49 Million

AXPR (AXPR) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 17th. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and $110,460.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AXPR has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

AXPR Profile

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

