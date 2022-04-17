Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Bank of America by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

BAC traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.57. 79,032,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,946,440. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $303.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.88. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

