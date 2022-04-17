Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Bank of America by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.57. 79,032,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,946,440. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average of $44.88. The stock has a market cap of $303.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

