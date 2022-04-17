Barclays Boosts Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Price Target to CHF 450

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from CHF 415 to CHF 450 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RHHBY. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Roche in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Roche in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.67.

RHHBY stock opened at $51.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Roche has a 52-week low of $40.59 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.7922 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. AR Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roche by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. bought a new stake in Roche during the 4th quarter valued at $4,648,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Roche by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,621 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Roche by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

