Barclays Boosts TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $85.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.29.

Shares of TJX opened at $62.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average of $67.72. TJX Companies has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $591,818,000 after buying an additional 223,003 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,397 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

