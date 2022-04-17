Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Lowered to $7.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a sell rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $17.33 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.95). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John R. Hartmann acquired 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

