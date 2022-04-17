BetterBetting (BETR) Price Tops $0.82 on Exchanges

BetterBetting (BETR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 16th. One BetterBetting coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BetterBetting has traded flat against the dollar. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00035435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00103741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BetterBetting Coin Profile

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

