BIDR Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (BIDR)

BIDR (BIDR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 17th. During the last week, BIDR has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.68 million and $22.28 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,980.78 or 0.07487470 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,801.01 or 0.99976966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00049727 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars.

