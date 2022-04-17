Binamon Reaches One Day Volume of $816,420.00 (BMON)

Binamon (BMON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One Binamon coin can now be purchased for $0.0440 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binamon has a market cap of $5.08 million and approximately $816,420.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binamon has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00046037 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.77 or 0.07486322 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,247.88 or 0.99811719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00052034 BTC.

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binamon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binamon using one of the exchanges listed above.

