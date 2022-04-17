BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.87 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) will announce $37.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.38 million. BioLife Solutions posted sales of $16.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 124.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year sales of $165.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $166.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $204.18 million, with estimates ranging from $193.00 million to $215.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.25). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $298,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 10,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $233,757.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,146 shares of company stock worth $2,563,569 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $2,684,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 39,823 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $669,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLFS traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 457,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,156. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.46. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $713.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.66 and a beta of 1.76.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

