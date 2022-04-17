bitCNY (BITCNY) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.39 Million

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and $271,565.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00045422 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,063.69 or 0.07633014 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,252.33 or 1.00286418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00050143 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.