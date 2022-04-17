Bitcoin Gold Price Hits $35.18 on Major Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $616.10 million and $6.07 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $35.18 or 0.00087136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.62 or 0.00358215 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00095208 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006941 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.