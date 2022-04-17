Bitcoin Private Market Cap Achieves $13.38 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $13.38 million and approximately $56.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.79 or 0.00006941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00358689 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00087330 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00094622 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

