BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, an increase of 74.3% from the March 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000.

Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,599. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $15.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

BNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

