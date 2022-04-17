BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

BNPQY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €69.60 ($75.65) to €60.00 ($65.22) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €78.00 ($84.78) to €72.00 ($78.26) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($67.39) to €61.00 ($66.30) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.65. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $38.48.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

