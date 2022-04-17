Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Cut to $420.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $442.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SAM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $718.07.

NYSE SAM opened at $365.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $387.48 and its 200 day moving average is $452.67. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $342.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 355.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 115.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,359,000 after buying an additional 46,921 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 105.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

