Boston Partners Decreases Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 684,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $29,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKX. StockNews.com began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. OTR Global raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.77. 1,292,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,199. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $2,456,062.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg purchased 28,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $985,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593. 25.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

