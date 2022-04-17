Boston Partners Decreases Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Boston Partners decreased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,956,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,973 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $265,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.
WH traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $86.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,017. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.63. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WH. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile (Get Rating)
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.