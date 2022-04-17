Boston Partners Decreases Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Boston Partners decreased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,956,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,973 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $265,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

WH traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $86.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,017. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.63. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WH. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

