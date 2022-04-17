Boston Partners Has $185.57 Million Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Boston Partners raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,229,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,866 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $185,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Shares of NXST stock traded down $2.90 on Friday, reaching $170.02. The company had a trading volume of 396,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $192.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.18 and its 200 day moving average is $165.78.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.93%.

In related news, Director John R. Muse sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $2,014,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,667,457 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

