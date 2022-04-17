Boston Partners Has $199.80 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 171,032 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $199,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $16.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $456.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,916. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $533.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $597.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $455.84 and a 52 week high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $717.42.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

