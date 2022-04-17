Boston Partners Has $214.97 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,008,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,948 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.51% of L3Harris Technologies worth $214,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $3.16 on Friday, reaching $257.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.05 and its 200 day moving average is $229.27.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.