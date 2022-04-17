Boston Partners Has $227.22 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,555,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 48,727 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Leidos were worth $227,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,745,000 after buying an additional 2,054,977 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,109,000 after buying an additional 591,900 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,530,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,260,000 after buying an additional 77,869 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,446,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,542,000 after buying an additional 150,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,920,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,678,000 after buying an additional 26,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.06. The company had a trading volume of 584,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,534. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $110.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.73 and a 200 day moving average of $95.99.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $2,699,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

