Boston Partners Has $291.68 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,693,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674,611 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 3.11% of Vertiv worth $291,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 387,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Vertiv by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Vertiv by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 607,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after acquiring an additional 52,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 671,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,777,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

In other Vertiv news, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960 over the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRT traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,012,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483,114. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $28.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

