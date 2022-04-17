Boston Partners Has $40.46 Million Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,344,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,502 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 2.51% of Kosmos Energy worth $40,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 3,676.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,637,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 476,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 65,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

KOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

KOS traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.63. 9,719,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,493,026. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.36.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $572.61 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

