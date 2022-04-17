Boston Partners Purchases 412,337 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,135,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,337 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.20% of Amgen worth $255,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.24.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,861,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,441. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

