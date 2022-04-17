Boston Partners Reduces Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,748,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 209,230 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.39% of Canadian National Railway worth $337,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.87. The company has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.579 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

CNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.86.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

