Boston Partners Sells 10,303 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,303 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.38% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $29,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,948,000 after purchasing an additional 288,595 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 38,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

NCLH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.64. 12,774,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,377,030. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCLH. Morgan Stanley upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

