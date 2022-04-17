Boston Partners Sells 1,231,797 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,341,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,231,797 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 2.76% of KAR Auction Services worth $52,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 30.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Grace Capital increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 4.6% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 6.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 17.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at about $90,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

NYSE:KAR traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $17.58. The stock had a trading volume of 946,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,525. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

