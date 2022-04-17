Boston Partners Sells 132,145 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,145 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.18% of Charter Communications worth $206,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.4% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,358,000 after purchasing an additional 356,510 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 31.4% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,693,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 885,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 78.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,368,000 after buying an additional 380,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Charter Communications by 165.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,068,000 after buying an additional 494,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $7.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $555.32. 1,023,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,990. The company has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.82 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $574.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $628.94.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $680.00 to $620.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $746.29.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

