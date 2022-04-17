Boston Partners Sells 26,410 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,294,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,410 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.87% of Edison International worth $224,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Edison International by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,329,000 after purchasing an additional 842,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Edison International by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,039,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,747,000 after acquiring an additional 375,474 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Edison International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Edison International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 219,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Shares of EIX stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $71.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,319. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.20.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.70%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

