Boston Partners Sells 31,652 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Boston Partners lessened its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,652 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $41,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 110,972 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EXP traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.79. 230,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,129. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.41 and a 52 week high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

