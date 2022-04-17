Boston Partners Sells 8,306 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,519,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,306 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 2.26% of Unisys worth $31,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Unisys by 53.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Unisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unisys by 266.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unisys by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 10,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $211,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 5,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $125,070.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $462,362. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unisys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:UIS traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $18.53. 297,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,720. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.44.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Unisys had a negative net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 54.39%. The business had revenue of $539.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Unisys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

