Boston Partners Sells 9,053 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,053 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $37,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 44,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXMT stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $31.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,946. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.28. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.59.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.18%.

Several analysts have commented on BXMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $31,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $36,726.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,337 shares of company stock worth $136,712 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

