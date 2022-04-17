Boston Partners Trims Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,716,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,751 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 3.84% of Cousins Properties worth $230,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 272,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,991,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,599,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,004,000 after buying an additional 44,419 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 437,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,614,000 after buying an additional 25,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.57. 485,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,325. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

