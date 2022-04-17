Boston Partners Trims Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,398,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,437 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Energizer were worth $56,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,051,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,349,000 after purchasing an additional 172,662 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 12.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,312,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,370,000 after purchasing an additional 358,811 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Energizer by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,594,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,056,000 after purchasing an additional 54,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,353 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Energizer by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 815,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,325 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.35. 541,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,956. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.53. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $51.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $36.20.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energizer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Energizer from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.88.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

