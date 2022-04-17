British Land (LON:BLND) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 650 ($8.47) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.52) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.52) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 532.86 ($6.94).

British Land stock opened at GBX 521 ($6.79) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.41. British Land has a 52-week low of GBX 441.70 ($5.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 563.80 ($7.35). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 521.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 520.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63.

In other British Land news, insider Mark Aedy bought 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 533 ($6.95) per share, with a total value of £8,229.52 ($10,723.90). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 1,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.97), for a total value of £10,127.55 ($13,197.22). Insiders purchased a total of 1,601 shares of company stock valued at $852,691 over the last three months.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

